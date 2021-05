COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are looking for a missing 6-year-old girl from Columbus, Ohio who is believed to be in the Fort Wayne area.

Isabella Stevenson is a black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 4 feet tall and 58 pounds.

Isabella Stevenson

She was last seen with a noncustodial parent on the east side of Columbus, Ohio.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Tim Hendrick’s phone at 614-645-8534 or Columbus Division of Police at 614-645-4545.