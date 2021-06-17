Police, medics respond to crash with ‘life-threatening’ injuries on South Calhoun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A crash on Fort Wayne’s south side has snarled traffic and left at least one person badly hurt.
Police and medics were called around 10:15 a.m. to the 4500 block of South Calhoun Street on a report of a crash with injuries. Dispatchers confirmed there were “life-threatening injuries” reported.
A minivan and a SUV could be seen crashed head-on in the roadway. Police tape was put up.
No other information was immediately available.
Traffic was backed up in the area. Motorists should avoid the area.