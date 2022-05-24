MARION, Ind. (WANE) – A 19-year-old man is accused of fleeing police in a van, firing a gun during the chase and attempting to strike an officer with the vehicle, according to Marion Police media release.

Officers eventually arrested Kayden Hale after the pursuit Monday.

The chase began after police were called to the 2100 block of West 11th Street on a report of shots fired. While officers were en route, dispatchers received another call involving a blue sport utility vehicle and a its driver waiving a gun, the media release said.

As officers arrived in the area, they saw the SUV on Miller Avenue. Officers then heard a gun shot and watched the SUV begin to speed up without any headlights or taillights on. They then began to pursue the vehicle.

One officer attempted to deploy stop sticks. As the SUV approached him, it made a “distinct swerve” in his direction, according to police. The officer later said he felt the driver was attempting to hit him, the media release said.

The chase ended at the 3100 block of South Nebraska Street. Hale is accused of trying to run away but he was later arrested. A juvenile passenger was found in the car, and police said they recovered a .40-caliber handgun, police said.

During the chase, pursuit officers suffered personal injuries and a police vehicle sustained damage, police said.

Hale is charged with resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, obstruction of justice, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, reckless driving causing bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury, resisting law enforcement, operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license, carrying a handgun without a permit and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.