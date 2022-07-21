MAROION, Ind. (WANE) – A man accused of trying to sexually assault a 17-year-old girl and stealing a school bus withstood a taser shock before finally being arrested, according to the Marion Police Department.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Zachary T. Case after he struggled with several officers early Thursday morning. He is now facing 16 felony and misdemeanor counts ranging from rape to disarming a law enforcement officer to criminal mischief.

Police were first called to the 1100 block of East 32nd Street in Marion at 3:46 a.m.

A dispatcher could hear a female screaming for help over the phone as well as the voice of a male in the background. When officers arrived at the scene they could also hear a female screaming, police said in a media release.

When officers entered the home, they saw Case run. One officer gave chase and used his taser on Case, but it had no effect, police said.

Case physically struggled with the officer and tried to reach for that officer’s gun. Another officer arrived and with a K-9 unit to help, but Case ran again until the K-9 unit apprehended him, police said. One officer was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries.

Police also took Case to a hospital to be treated, where he again tried to resist officers.

Back at the home where everything began, investigators determined Case went into the home and attacked a 17-year-old girl. He cornered the girl and attempted to physically assault her, police said. A male living at the home then attacked Case to stop him, according to police.

Detectives at the scene also discovered that Case damaged a shed belonging to a neighbor and stole a Marion Community School bus from the bus depot located on East 30th Street.

Case had already been out on bond on multiple felony counts for separate cases in connection to residential entries in Grant County. He’s now being held in Grant County Jail on $300,000 bond. The charges against him are as follows: