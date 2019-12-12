Police: Man killed after driving into path of Amtrak train in Noble County

LIGONIER, Ind. (WANE) A Warsaw man died Wednesday evening after he tried to drive across railroad tracks and was struck by an oncoming Amtrak train.

The crash took place at the Norfolk Southern Railroad crossing at Perry Road west of Gerber Street in Ligonier just before 11 p.m. according to a news release from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.

A preliminary investigation determined William Sanford, 41, of Warsaw was westbound on Perry Road when for an unknown reason he tried to drive across the tracks. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The news release did not indicate whether there were crossing arms.

No one on board the train was injured. A Ligonier Police Department drone was used to make sure Sanford was the only person in his car.

A further investigation into the crash will be conducted by the Norfolk Southern Police Department and the Amtrak Police Department.