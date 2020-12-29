Police: Man found dead along railroad tracks in Garrett

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Detectives with the Indiana State Police- Fort Wayne Post are currently conducting a death investigation of a man who was found lying along the railroad tracks near Taylor Road, on Garrett’s east side earlier Tuesday afternoon.

The Indiana State Police is the lead agency in this investigation, assisted by the Garrett Police Department, CSX Law Enforcement, DeKalb and Steuben County Coroner’s Office(s) and the DeKalb County Prosecutor’s Office.

This an active and ongoing criminal investigation.