Police: Man drove through barn, into home

A pickup is shown crashed into a home outside Defiance on Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Defiance County arrested a man who they said drove through a barn and outbuildings and into a home at a property west of Defiance Tuesday night.

Police were called around 10:15 p.m. to a property at 8648 Scholl Road on a report of a damage to a home and a burglary. According to a Defiance County Sheriff’s Office report, the owner of the property came home to find a vehicle in his home and damage to a barn and outbuildings.

Police arrived and found 26-year-old Cody Bell inside the home. He was taken into custody on an initial charge of felony Burglary.

He was taken to a local hospital then taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

The sheriff’s office said the home, barn and outbuildings sustained “severe” damage.

It’s not clear what led Bell to the property. The sheriff’s office said deputies were still investigating and more criminal charges would be sent to the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office to present to a grand jury.