Police: Man drops baggy of meth during stop

Police in LaGrange County arrested a man after they said they found “multiple items of paraphernalia” and a baggy of meth during a traffic stop Monday night.

Just before 11 p.m. a LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a vehicle along C.R. 1100 East in LaGrange. According to a police report, the occupants of the vehicle “displayed signs of illegal activity,” and a K9 was called out.

The K9 made a positive alert about possible narcotics in the vehicle, and search of the vehicle found paraphernalia in the back, the report said.

During the stop, one of the occupants – Hugh H. Easterday of LaGrange – dropped a clear baggy with “crystal-like” methamphetamine on the ground, the report said. Police said Easterday later admitted to possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.

Easterday was arrested and booked into the LaGrange County Jail on charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia.