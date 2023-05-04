FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are looking for a suspect who crashed into a home near McMillen Park on Thursday.

Police at the scene told WANE 15 the investigation started out as a domestic call in New Haven that morning, and the suspect tried to evade police by leading them on a chase into Fort Wayne. Officers are now looking for the driver, who crashed into a house in the 3400 block of Plaza Drive and fled the scene sometime around 10:30 a.m.

It’s unclear if there were any injuries, police said, and the house has minor damage.

This story will be updated as we learn more.