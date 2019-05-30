Police looking for suspect in Dollar General attempted armed robbery

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) - New Haven police are searching for a suspect involved in attempted armed robbery at a Dollar General Wednesday night.

Police were called to the store at the 400 block of S.R. 930 East around 10:00 p.m.

The suspect displayed a black handgun while trying to enter the Dollar General.

Police described the suspect as a black man around 6'0'' tall and weighs 150 lbs. He was wearing a red bandana over his face and a grey zip-up hoodie.

Additional details on the incident were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven Police Detective Bureau at 260-748-7080 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867.