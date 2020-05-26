Police looking for surveillance footage of hit-and-run crash that hurt 90-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 90-year-old woman was hurt after being struck by a vehicle as she rode a bicycle Sunday morning.

Police and medics were called around 8:15 a.m. to the 2100 block of East Paulding Road, near Plaza Drive.

According to a Fort Wayne Police report, a 90-year-old woman was riding a 3-wheel bicycle and was struck by a passing vehicle.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A family member told WANE 15 the woman suffered a head injury, a broken collarbone and some cracked ribs.

She was wearing a helmet.

Her bicycle was left with heavy damage, police said.

Police said the vehicle that drove off was dark colored – possibly blue – and had temporary tags. Investigators collected evidence at the scene.

Police are now looking for surveillance video from any homes or businesses in the area that may have captured the crash.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.