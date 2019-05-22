Police looking for 'people of interest' in park vandalism Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. LaGrange police are looking for two people of interest, Autumn Long (left) and Kaine Stauffer (right) who are believed to be involved in vandalizing the town park. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Graffiti at LaGrange Town Park (Photo: LaGrange Marshals Office/Facebook) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Graffiti at LaGrange Town Park (Photo: LaGrange Marshals Office/Facebook) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Kaine Stauffer (LaGrange Marshals Office) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Autumn Long (LaGrange Marshals Office) [ + - ]

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) - LaGrange police are searching for two people of interest after a park was vandalized.

In a post on Facebook, the LaGrange Marshals Office asked for the public's help to find Kaine Stauffer and Autumn Long.

Officials believe the two were involved in vandalism at the LaGrange Town Park on May 17th. Graffiti saying "Will you marry me?" "She said yes" and "I love you" was spray painted on a small building. There was also writing on the road in front of a fire hydrant saying "true love."

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 260-463-7031 or lag.police@mchsi.com.