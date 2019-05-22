Police looking for ‘people of interest’ in park vandalism

by: WANE Staff Reports

LaGrange police are searching for two people of interest after a park was vandalized.

Graffiti at LaGrange Town Park (Photo: LaGrange Marshals Office/Facebook) 

In a post on Facebook, the LaGrange Marshals Office asked for the public’s help to find Kaine Stauffer and Autumn Long. 

Officials believe the two were involved in vandalism at the LaGrange Town Park on May 17th. Graffiti saying “Will you marry me?” “She said yes” and “I love you” was spray painted on a small building. There was also writing on the road in front of a fire hydrant saying “true love.” 

Anyone with information is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 260-463-7031 or lag.police@mchsi.com

