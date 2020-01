FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Thomas McClain, 16, is described as a male white, 5-feet-3 and 110 pounds. Police said he could be in the northeast side of Fort Wayne.

He has made threats to harm himself, police said.

Anyone with information on McClain’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.