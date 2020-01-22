Police looking for missing Fort Wayne man

Roger Henry was last seen January 18th.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are calling on the public’s help to locate a missing man.

The man has been identified as 59-year-old Roger Lee Henry of Fort Wayne. He was last seen at his home in the 3300 block of Diplomat Dr on Saturday, January 18th.

Henry has brown eyes and grey hair and is 5 foot 6 inches tall and about 135 pounds.

Police say Henry has health issues and does not qualify for a Silver Alert.

If you see him you are asked to call police at 911. If you have any general information about him call 427-1201.