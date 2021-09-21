Police looking for missing endangered woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing and endangered woman.

Photo courtesy of the Fort Wayne Police Department

Sherry Darlene Spaulding, 50, is described as:

Caucasian, female

Long brown hair

Blue eyes

5’6” tall

155 lbs

She was wearing black pants with a gray t-shirt that has the words “A-1 Bail Bonds Service” in blue letters on the back of the shirt

Spaulding was last seen in the emergency room area of Parkview Hospital Randallia at 11 a.m. on Monday. Police said she has not been seen since she left the hospital.

Doctors told police that her medical condition makes her a danger to herself as well as others unless she is taking her prescribed medications, which she is not at this time.

Anyone with any information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 260-427-1336.

The Fort Wayne Police Department Detective Bureau said it is working on obtaining a Silver Alert.