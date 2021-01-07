Police looking for missing 17-year-old

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing teen.
Derrick Miller, 17, has been at Crossroad Child and Family Services for about a month and does not know anyone in the area, the department said. Miller is diagnosed with Autism and has a mental age of 10-years-old according to Crossroad.
Miller is described as:
- White, male
- 5’11”
- 165 lbs
- Last seen wearing a red short sleeved shirt, grey sweat pants and black Dickie coat
- When nervous he can become nonverbal