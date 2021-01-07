Police looking for missing 17-year-old

Local News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of the Fort Wayne Police Department

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate a missing teen.

Derrick Miller, 17, has been at Crossroad Child and Family Services for about a month and does not know anyone in the area, the department said. Miller is diagnosed with Autism and has a mental age of 10-years-old according to Crossroad.

Miller is described as:

  • White, male
  • 5’11”
  • 165 lbs
  • Last seen wearing a red short sleeved shirt, grey sweat pants and black Dickie coat
  • When nervous he can become nonverbal

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss