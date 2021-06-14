Glitch in system sent ‘old missing alert’ for 12-year-old girl

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A glitch in the system leads to alert saying the Fort Wayne Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl, however she is safe according to Mark Bieker with the Fort Wayne Police Department.

“I was just notified that there was a problem with the system and the alert that went out was an old missing alert. They are working to get the correct one out as soon as possible and the alert that you received for the missing 12 year old female is an old alert,” Bieker said.

The correct alert, according to Bieker, was supposed to be for 12-year-old Mario Gilmer.

Bieker said that Natayah Ayabarreno’s family has been notified of the mistake.