MARKLE, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Wells and Huntington counties are searching for an 11-year-old boy who went missing out of Markle Thursday.

Madden was last seen on the south side of Markle just after noon Thursday. He was wearing navy athletic pants, a dark coat with flecks on it. Madden has long dark hair.

Anyone who spots Madden is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Wells County Sheriff’s Department or Huntington County Sheriff’s Department.