Police looking for GetGo armed robbery suspect

by: WANE Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station late Wednesday night.

It happened just before midnight, at the GetGo on Saint Joe Road, near Saint Joe Center Road.

Investigators say the suspect walked in with a gun, demanded money, then “calmly walked out.” He’s described as a white man in his 30s.

Police looked at the station’s surveillance video and later located a vehicle that matched a possible suspect vehicle, outside a home about a quarter-mile away.

They determined the people inside the home were not involved in the robbery.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

