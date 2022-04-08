COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police have asked for the public’s help to identify a man who pulled over a woman in Whitley County and impersonated an officer last week.

State police said around 10 p.m. March 31, a man pulled over a woman on a rural stretch of West Lincolnway between Columbia City and Pierceton. He was dressed as a police officer, wearing a campaign style police hat, and was driving a white passenger car with a flashing red and blue emergency light on the dashboard, state police said.

No information about the fake stop itself was released.

State police said the woman worked with a sketch artist to create a composite sketch of the man. On Friday, state police released that sketch:

Sketch shows police impersonator in Whitley County. (Indiana State Police)

He’s described as a white male in his 30s or 40s, with a tall, muscular build, and a mustache. The make and model of his vehicle was unknown.

Anyone with any information on the man is asked to call the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department tip line at (260) 244-6410, option 4, or email tips@whitleysd.com.