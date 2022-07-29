HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) — Police in Huntington are working to identify two males who made their way into Riverview Middle School and roamed around for “a substantial amount of time.”

The incident happened around 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23, according to a report from the Huntington Police Department. At that time, two males “made entry” into the school at 2465 Waterworks Road and simply walked around the building for a while.

The school was not vandalized and nothing was stolen, police said.

The school was unoccupied at the time.

On Friday, police released an image of the two males and asked for the public’s help to identify them in “hopes they can provide useful information.” The police department said the two are not being accused of a crime.

(Huntington Police)

“The Huntington Police Department and Huntington County Community Schools Corporation are working together to ensure the building is safe for the return of students on August 4th,” the report said. “Some of the precautionary steps taken have included; thorough sweep of the building, reviewing security footage to assist in locating the individuals involved and using police service dogs to ensure no suspicious devices were planted in the building.”

Huntington County Community Schools Corporation Superintendent John Trout issued the following statement:

“The first and most important aspect of each and every day is the safety of our students and staff. HCCSC and Riverview administration have been in close communication with the HPD, and the thoroughness of their investigation is greatly appreciated. This week, we have revisited all our school safety procedures and held additional discussions and trainings with the entire administrative team, who in turn will review and implement those procedures on a daily basis with their staffs prior to the start of school on Thursday, August 4. HCCSC will continue to be vigilant with school safety and security and we will work closely with local law enforcement to ensure the safety and security of our buildings for our students and staff.“

Anyone with information about the males should contact Sgt. Karl Shockome at (260) 356-7110.