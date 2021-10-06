Shooting victim found during traffic stop near St. Peter’s Catholic Church

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A shooting victim was found during a traffic stop near St. Peter’s Catholic Church Wednesday evening.

According to officers at the scene, when they tried to pull someone over for a traffic violation just after 7 p.m. at Dewald and Warsaw Street, they found the shooting victim.

A man was taken to an area hospital and is believed to have non life-threatening injuries.

A WANE 15 reporter on the scene saw a person loaded into a police car while officers searched the vehicle.

Dewald Street was closed for over an hour but has since reopened.

