Police investigating stabbing at apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

FWPD was called to the 1400 block of Fayette Drive around 9:15 pm in response to a 9-1-1 hang-up call. There, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital in serious condition but was later downgraded to life-threatening condition.

An initial investigation indicates that there was a disturbance at the apartment complex. Police are currently interviewing witnesses.