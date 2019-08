FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shooting on South Anthony Blvd left one person in critical condition.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2500 block of South Anthony Blvd. around 9:45 p.m Tuesday.

One person was listed in in critical condition as of 10:00 p.m.

Police also said they responded to a cardiac arrest at the same location and confirmed it was related to the shooting.