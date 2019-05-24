Police investigating shots fired into New Haven home

Police are trying to figure out who fired several shots into a New Haven home Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Whitepine Drive near Moeller Road. No one inside the home was shot or hurt during the incident.

A witness saw a dark colored Pontiac type vehicle in the area just prior to the shooting. Officers collected shell casings from the scene and the evidence is being looked at.

The incident is still under investigation. If anyone has information about whoever fired the shots, they’re asked to call the New Haven Police (260-748-7080) or Crime Stoppers (260-436-STOP)