FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police responded to reports of a shooting in a southwest Fort Wayne neighborhood Thursday.

Officers were called to the 3000 block of Witchwood Drive, northwest of the intersection of Bluffton and Lower Huntington Roads, just after 10 p.m.

Little information is known about the incident at this time. Dispatchers advised that officers are investigating in the area.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene working to learn more information.