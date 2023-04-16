FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting in downtown Fort Wayne. Police responded to the scene just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

A man was driving home when a car pulled up next to him at the intersection of South Clinton Street and Lewis Street and fired shots at him, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department.

The man drove himself to an apartment complex near the intersection of East Washington Boulevard and Francis Street. There, he parked his car and called police, according to FWPD.

Scene at Francis Street and East Washington Blvd.

Medics transported him to a hospital with critical injuries. Police said the man is in life-threatening condition.

At this time it’s unknown how many people were in the suspect vehicle. Police also do not have a description of the vehicle. If you have any information you’re asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department or make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers. Their number is 436-7867. You can also use the free P3 app to leave anonymous information.