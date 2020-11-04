Man sustains non-life threatening injuries following shooting at apartment complex

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – FWPD is investigating a shooting at the Summit of Ridgewood apartment complex that left a man with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Ridgewood Drive at 10:39 p.m. on reports of shots fired, according to the FWPD activity log. Responding officers report finding a man laying on the ground with non-life threatening injuries.

At 10:15 p.m. officers were sent to the same block of Ridgewood Drive on reports of a disturbance, according to the activity log.

It is unknown how many people where involved, who was shot and if the disturbance report is connected.

Officers are currently interviewing witnesses for a person of interest.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

