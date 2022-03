FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)–Police are investigating reports of an armed robbery at the Flagstar Bank on 901 W. State Blvd. at 12:44 p.m.

The armed robber left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

FWPD urges anyone with information on the armed robber to call 911 or the FWPD at 427-1201.