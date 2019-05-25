Police say "hostage situation" has ended Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne Police say a hostage situation that started just before noon on Saturday has come to an end.

Authorities were called to the 5000 block of Old Maysville Road around 11:50 a.m. A female caller told police that she was being held hostage in an apartment by a man who was threatening to kill her. She also told police that the man had handguns in the residence.

When police arrived, they heard the man threatening to kill the woman and any police officers that attempted to approach the residence. Officers then summoned the Emergency Services and Crisis Response Teams.

Negotiators attempted to make contact with the suspect, but he refused.

Investigators tell WANE 15 that the man was distracted at the front door of the residence when a team entered through the back door and apprehended the man without injury. Police say the man is now in custody and the woman is safe.

Both were taken to the police station for further questioning on the incident.