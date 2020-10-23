Police investigating fatal shooting on Werling Drive

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officers are investigating an fatal shooting on Werling Drive.

FWPD were dispatched to the 4600 block Werling Drive at 11:20 p.m. on a “Problem Unknown,” according to the activity log.

Dispatch says that the situation has turned into a fatal shooting.

There has been no information released about anyone involved, road closures or the situation that lead to the shooting.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

