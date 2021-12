VAN WERT, Oh. (WANE) — The Van Wert Police Department is investigating a fatality stemming from an incident involving a gun on Sunday.

According to Van Wert dispatch, officers were called the 600 block of South Tyler Street around 12:30 Sunday afternoon on reports of a “gunshot incident.”

A person has died in connection to the incident.

This incident is currently under investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.