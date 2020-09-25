Police investigating double shooting on southeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a double shooting that took place Friday afternoon.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the area of Hanna Street and East Leith Street at approximately 5:45 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Dispatch confirmed this is a double shooting. No information was given on the conditions of the victims.

The shooter took off on foot, according to dispatch.

No other information was released.

WANE 15’s Britt Salay is on the scene and reports that Hanna Street is shut down from Pontiac Street and McKee Street.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.