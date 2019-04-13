Local News

Police investigating death in southeastern Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Police are investigating a death in 3300 block of Oakwood Drive. That's off of Hessen Cassel Road.

They were called to the scene for an unresponsive person found in a field, around 9:30 Saturday morning.

When police and paramedics arrived, they pronounced a man dead at the scene.

At this time detectives are canvassing the area attempting to speak with neighbors to see if they can provide information to assist them with their investigation.

Crime scene units arrived on the scene and are processing the scene to document and collect any possible evidence. The manner and cause of death will be determined by the coroner's office, as well as the man's identity, at a later time.

Police say there were no apparent injuries to the man.

At this time, it is unclear if the death is suspicious in nature. 

 

