Police investigating body found in field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating an incident involving a man found dead in a field.

Police were called to the 3300 block of Oakwood Drive just after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday to reports of an unresponsive man laying in a field. Investigators say a person was walking through the field when they found the man and called authorities.

Paramedics prounounced the individual dead at the scene. Authorities are still trying to determine the identity of the man and the manner of death.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is to contact the Fort Wayne Police Departments Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP