FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police are investigating an armed robbery at a downtown convenience store.

According to Fort Wayne Dispatch, officers with FWPD were called out to Burger II, located at 1498 St. Joseph Blvd., shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Dispatchers could not confirm any injuries or provide any details about the robber or robbers.

We have a reporter heading to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.