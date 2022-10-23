MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — Mercer County police are investigating after a missing teen was found thrown from a UTV in a cornfield Saturday night.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office began investigating reports of a missing teenager around 7:30 p.m. that night. The report said 17-year-old Jacob Dahlinghaus had left a family gathering on Indian Trail Road and he was riding a 2011 Polaris Ranger 4×4.

While responding to that original report, police got another call several minutes later about a crash involving a UTV near the intersection of Huwer and Homan roads. When police arrived at the scene, the injured driver was identified as the missing teen.

Police said Jacob was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

This incident is still under investigation by the Mercer County Sherriff’s Office.