Police investigate the discovery of a suspicious package at the Marathon on the corner of Hobson and Coliseum on the morning of December 5, 2019

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Hazardous Devices Unit is investigating the discovery of a suspicious package at the Marathon gas station located at the corner of Coliseum Boulevard and Hobson Road in Fort Wayne.

WANE 15 received a Report!t notification just after 8 a.m. with photos of police at the scene. It’s not known where the package was found or who reported it to police.

No other information is available.