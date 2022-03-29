PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The Paulding County Sheriff’s Department in Ohio is investigating a body found in the Sherman Cemetery at the intersection of Rd 179 and Rd 140. Police were called there around 2:20 pm Tuesday.

“We are treating this as a suspicious death. There are no obvious signs of the cause of death,” Sheriff Jason Landers said in a news release. “The body was taken from the scene to the Lucas County Coroners Office where an autopsy will be done. My staff will work with the county Coroner’s Office to identify the body.”

Police described the body as a white male, about 30 years old and dressed in blue jeans and a black shirt. He has dark hair and beard and multiple tattoos. The body is approximately 5’10” and 250 pounds. There was no identification found at the scene.

If anyone has information about a missing person fitting this description, they’re asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419-399-3791. People with any information that could help detectives can also leave information via Facebook by searching Facebook/Paulding County Sheriff’s Office or email the sheriff through a link on the department’s website.

Anonymous tips can be submitted on the website as well by scrolling to the bottom of any page and clicking on “send us an anonymous tip.”

The man’s name will be released once he’s been identified and next of kin has been notified.