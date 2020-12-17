Police: woman stabbed during fight with another woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman sustained non life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a fight with another woman Thursday afternoon.

Fort Wayne police responded to reports of a stabbing at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Washington Boulevard just before 5 p.m. Officers at the scene report that there was a fight between two women where one of the women was stabbed. She was then driven to Belmont Beverage where police were notified.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. A suspect is in custody at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.