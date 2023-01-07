VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a recent bout of fake money given to businesses in the Van Wert area.

Van Wert Police said in a Facebook post Friday several businesses in the area had been given counterfeit bills in the last few days. Cashiers were encouraged to be even more careful than usual while accepting cash from customers.

Police said counterfeit money can be spotted if the bill feels too thin, the color looks off, or if it’s missing the raised ink and red and blue fibers that can be seen on closer inspection.

Here’s the full statement from the Van Wert Police Department on Facebook:

Notice to cashiers, be vigilant when accepting cash payments. Several local businesses have received counterfeit bills over the past few days. Cashiers please check cash before handing over products. If the bill feels too thin, doesn’t appear to be the right color, doesn’t have raised ink or have red and blue fibers throughout it’s FAKE. At first glance, or if a cashier is particularly busy, some of these features can be missed and it’s usually on closer inspection when businesses realize they’ve received counterfeit cash. Any suspect cash should be checked for authentic details or with a counterfeit detection pen.

