Police investigating carjacking where shot was fired

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A car was stolen during an incident where a shot was fired near a gas station east of downtown Monday afternoon, according to police.

Fort Wayne Police were called around 4 p.m. to the BP station at 509 E. Jefferson Blvd. on a report of an armed robbery. Police were gathered at the end of a strip mall adjacent to the gas station.

Police at the scene told WANE 15 that a black man armed with a handgun approached a person in a car in the parking lot and told the driver to get out. The victim pushed the suspect when he tried to pull him from the car, and a shot was fired into the air, police said.

At that point, another suspect got into the vehicle and both suspects drove off in the stolen vehicle, police said.

Police found the vehicle – a Kia Optima – a short time later, abandoned in the 2400 block of Central Drive.

The suspects have not been arrested or identified.

It’s not clear if the victim suffered any injuries during the altercation.