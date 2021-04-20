Woman dead, another in life-threatening condition after shooting near downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is dead following a shooting near downtown Fort Wayne Tuesday evening.

At approximately 5:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 3rd Street on reports of a problem unknown, according to the police activity log. Officers later told WANE 15 at the scene they are investigating a fatal shooting.

Responding officers report finding two unconscious women inside a home. Both were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The other woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are talking to witnesses to learn what led up to the shooting.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.