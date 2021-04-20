Woman dead, another in life-threatening condition after shooting near downtown Fort Wayne

Local News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman is dead following a shooting near downtown Fort Wayne Tuesday evening.

At approximately 5:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 800 block of 3rd Street on reports of a problem unknown, according to the police activity log. Officers later told WANE 15 at the scene they are investigating a fatal shooting.

Responding officers report finding two unconscious women inside a home. Both were suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The other woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are talking to witnesses to learn what led up to the shooting.

WANE 15 has a crew at the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss