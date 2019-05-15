Police investigate shooting along Sherman Blvd.

The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a shooting along Sherman Boulevard.

Around 6:45 Wednesday morning, police responded to the 2500 block of Sherman Boulevard after receiving reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man inside the home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics took the victim to a local hospital in serious condition.

Police had to briefly block off Sherman Boulevard between Lillian and Irene Avenue shortly after arriving on scene. At one point, more than a dozen officers and detectives were at the scene blocking the street. Sherman has since reopened and traffic is moving normally.

Police have not shared any suspect information, but they said they are still looking for the person responsible.