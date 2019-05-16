Police investigate shooting after victim arrives at hospital

by: WANE Staff Reports

Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting after a victim arrived at the hospital Wednesday night.

The victim was listed in serious condition.

In connection to that incident, police were sent to conduct a search warrant at a home in the 5400 block of Plaza Drive around 6:10 p.m.

Officers patrolled the neighborhood for hours and interviewed neighbors. 

A man eventually came out of the home with his hands up around 8:45 p.m., and police took him into custody.

Additional information about the incident has not been released. 

