Police investigate shooting after victim arrives at hospital

Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting after a victim arrived at the hospital Wednesday night.

The victim was listed in serious condition.

In connection to that incident, police were sent to conduct a search warrant at a home in the 5400 block of Plaza Drive around 6:10 p.m.

Officers patrolled the neighborhood for hours and interviewed neighbors.

A man eventually came out of the home with his hands up around 8:45 p.m., and police took him into custody.

Additional information about the incident has not been released.