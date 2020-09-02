One person dead after early morning altercation leads to shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One person is dead after early morning altercation leads to a shooting.

Fort Wayne police responded to calls made shortly after 1:30 Wednesday morning of a shooting in the 3000 block of East State Boulevard. That’s near the intersection of Hobson Road.

The shooting happened just inside the Quick Stop at the Shell gas station. There was an altercation between multiple males. One male died at the scene from a gunshot wound.

A worker was inside and is a witness to this shooting.

It is unknown if there are any other victims or suspects at this time.

Police are still on the scene gathering information and video footage from nearby businesses and speaking with witnesses that were in the area at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information that would be helpful in this investigation you are asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department.