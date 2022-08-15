MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – Mercer County police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday morning.

Dispatch got a call at 5:30 a.m. of a crash on US Route 127, just south of State Route 119 in Granville Township.

The investigation revealed 51-year-old Martin P. Schmitt was driving south on US Route 127 in a 1999 GMC Jimmy. 58-year-old James R. Bruns was traveling northbound in a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup truck. For an unknown reason, Bruns traveled left of center, hitting Schmitt.

Schmitt was pronounced dead at the scene, police said in a release.

Bruns was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation by the Mercer County sheriff’s and prosecutor’s offices.