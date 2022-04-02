FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crime scene investigators are trying to figure out why a man was found dead Friday in an apartment on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

Around 5:25 p.m., the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to an apartment in the 5600 block of Woodshire Drive on reports of an unresponsive person. When crews arrived, they found the man inside the apartment, and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators from the FWPD’s Crime Scene arrived to process the scene and collect evidence. At this time, investigators say they have very little details about the incident.

Police said the victim’s identity will be released later by the Allen County Coroner’s Office, along with the cause and manner of death. The incident is still under investigation by the FWPD and the Coroner’s Office.