Mc Clellan St and Fairfax Ave closed as police investigate crash that leaves 1 woman dead

by: Corinne Moore

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating a crash that left a woman dead Monday evening.

Fort Wayne police were dispatched to the 5200 block of Mc Clellan Street on reports of a crash with injuries/pin just after 10 p.m., according to the activity log.

Officers on the scene said that one woman has died after a vehicle drove into a home.

Mc Clellan Street and Fairfax Avenue are closed, according to dispatch.

WANE 15 has a crew on the scene to gather more information.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

