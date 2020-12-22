Mc Clellan St and Fairfax Ave closed as police investigate crash that leaves 1 woman dead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating a crash that left a woman dead Monday evening.

Fort Wayne police were dispatched to the 5200 block of Mc Clellan Street on reports of a crash with injuries/pin just after 10 p.m., according to the activity log.

Officers on the scene said that one woman has died after a vehicle drove into a home.

Mc Clellan Street and Fairfax Avenue are closed, according to dispatch.

